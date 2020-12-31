CON MI GENTE: Retiring Willacy County Sheriff

Born in Clinton Indiana, Willacy County Sheriff Larry Spence has spent more than 50 years as sheriff.

"I am the second longest serving active sheriff in the state," Spence said. " There's one ahead of me, just a ways of me— Larry Busby."

Four years ago he celebrated his 50 years in law enforcement with a big party and it seemed like the entire country made it out to congratulate him.

"I got 44 years with Willacy County all total," Spence said. "Then ten years before that, gives me 54-years of carrying the badge at one time or another."

