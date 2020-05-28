CON MI GENTE: Clover Elementary graduation parade in San Juan
Many Rio Grande Valley students are celebrating their graduating seniors with a caravan parade.
The teachers and staff greeted fifth-grade seniors at Clover Elementary and at the same time wish them well on their journey to middle school.
For the students, the celebration is also a sentimental step in their education.
For the full story watch the video above.
