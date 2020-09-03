x

CON MI GENTE: Joe's History

By: Rick Diaz

A Harlingen man has been collecting his hometown’s history since he was in high school. 

Joe Hernandez, a Harlingen history collector said he it was his teacher that inspired this hobby. 

"The teacher was Mary Lou Saldana, she was the one who inspired me," Hernandez said. “She said just do a project and I ended up doing a book of the history of Harlingen.”

Watch the video for the full story.

