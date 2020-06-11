CON MI GENTE: Observing Juneteenth during COVID-9 pandemic

Juneteenth activities start this weekend in the Rio Grande Valley – the holiday celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

This year a lot of events will be held virtually, due to coronavirus concerns.

Beginning June 14 through June 19, the city of Edinburg will host a series of recorded activities for the public to view on their website.

Recorded activities will also be available on the city of McAllen website, the Juneteenth website and the Village in the Valley website.

For more information watch the video above.