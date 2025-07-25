Concerns raised after land cleared along Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Hike & Bike Trail

A once scenic path is now littered with piles of tree branches and vegetation along a hike and bike trial in Weslaco.

Bianca Wildfong the portion of the Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Hike & Bike Trail near Westgate Drive and 6th Street. She said trees along the trail provided shade, and the vegetation provided a nice view along the trail.

“It is sad they took down the trees,” Wildfong said. “We don't have very much vegetation in the Valley where you can look at the scenery and trees."

Hidalgo County Precinct One Commissioner David Fuentes said crews had to cut down the vegetation along the trail to make way for safety improvements.

According to Fuentes, a pedestrian tunnel is being built in the area to safely get people across the intersection.

“Sometimes, there has to be a removal of some of these things that are there in order for us to put in the critical infrastructure,” Fuentes said. “In order for us to build a tunnel safely we needed to make sure to incorporate drainage into it."

Pipes are being added parallel to the hike and bike trail to move water out.

“Unfortunately, these trees and vegetation that were there were right on the easement line where the drainage pipes are going to go,” Fuentes said.

Fuentes said once the project is done, new trees will be planted.

“We are going to do a blend of mature vegetation, and some that are maybe going to grow into spaces,” Fuentes said. “We are going to try to put it back to its original state."

