Concerns rise among Valley parents over COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

COVID-19 concerns continue to grow among parents in the Rio Grande Valley, as health authorities say positive infections will show up regardless of how safe schools are.

On Monday, the Valley's representative to the state board of education, Ruben Cortez Jr, officially requested that the FDA-approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines be added to the state's list of mandatory vaccines for students.

Cortez Jr's request is only one part of the ongoing battle over vaccines and mask mandates in Texas schools.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says at this point, positive COVID-19 cases in schools are inevitable.

"All the schools are at an outbreak," Melendez said. "all the schools are spreading events. and that's why there's been such concern with mask mandates and encouraging people to get vaccinated."

