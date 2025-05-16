x

Concierto de música norteña promueve el talento de jóvenes

Concierto de música norteña promueve el talento de jóvenes
2 hours 20 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, May 16 2025 May 16, 2025 May 16, 2025 10:43 AM May 16, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Creative Arts Studio es una escuela operando de 4 p. m. a 8 p. m. con clases de bellas artes como teatro, canto, instrumentos, baile y mucho más. 

Invitados: elenco de RGV Hits. 

Ubicación: 601 N Main St, McAllen.

Número de contacto: (956) 600-9251. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days