Concierto de música norteña promueve el talento de jóvenes
Creative Arts Studio es una escuela operando de 4 p. m. a 8 p. m. con clases de bellas artes como teatro, canto, instrumentos, baile y mucho más.
Invitados: elenco de RGV Hits.
Ubicación: 601 N Main St, McAllen.
Número de contacto: (956) 600-9251.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
