Condado Starr recibirá fondos para renovar instalaciones de centros de rehabilitación juvenil
El condado Starr recibirá, $963.000 dólares en fondos federales en el año fiscal 2024-2025, para su centro de rehabilitación y vivienda juvenil.
El centro utilizará esta financiación, para ayudar a renovar las instalaciones y mejorar las medidas de seguridad.
Estas son algunas reformas necesarias para el alojamiento de los jóvenes.
Los fondos obtuvieron la aprobación bipartidista, iniciada por el congresista demócrata, Henry Cuellar, según dijo su oficina.
