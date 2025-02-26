x

Conductores de autobuses del distrito escolar RGCG solicitan aumento salarial y de personal

Wednesday, February 26 2025 in Noticias RGV

Los conductores de autobús de Grulla ISD de Rio Grande City están exigiendo un incremento en su salario y más personal.

En este momento, el distrito tiene cinco puestos vacantes para conductores de autobús.

Señalan que han estado realizando el doble del trabajo para compensar la falta de conductores este año.

"Tienes hijos que conoces y otros que no conoces y son alborotadores, tienes que mirar hacia arriba, hacia abajo, puede causar un accidente", agrega Joel Quiroz, conductor de autobús de RGCGISD.

La junta autorizó un plan de reemplazo para contactar a los distritos vecinos para un apoyo logístico. 

