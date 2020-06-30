Confederate flag losing prominence 155 years after Civil War
By JAY REEVES
Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Confederate battle flag is losing its place of official prominence in the South 155 years after the end of the Civil War. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled Legislature voted Sunday to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag. Other states took action previously. NASCAR, meanwhile, has banned the rebel banner from its car races. The flag with the familiar X design is still visible along Southern highways and in some stores. It's far from being banished in the region. But even flag supporters are surprised by the speed with which change is taking place amid a national debate over racial inequality.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Alternative coronavirus tests for those not meeting criteria
-
Valley doctor takes to TikTok to educate young demographic over COVID-19 risks
-
Pharr rehabilitation center resident pleads with public to follow safety guidelines amid...
-
Safety protocols in places at Valley polling locations amid early voting
-
IDEA Public Schools to provide computers, tablets for students in upcoming academic...