Congressman Cuellar says Congress needs to act on DACA to possibly prevent Trump’s next attempt to end policy

On Friday, Congressman Henry Cuellar held a forum about the more than 100,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients temporarily protected in Texas, a day after the Supreme Court denied the Trump administration’s attempt to end the policy.

Some of those recipients are current teachers who are afraid they could not only lose their jobs, but also be deported to Mexico.

The congressman says the administration can try again to end DACA and there have already been reports they will, which is why he says Congress needs to act.

