Congressman Gonzalez to discuss FEMA assistance with Harlingen mayor

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez will discuss the federal disaster declaration issued throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

The declaration was issued in response to the March 2025 floods that sprang up around the Valley following historic rainfall.

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed off on making federal funds available to help those affected recover from the floods.

In a news release, Gonzalez’s office said he will meet with Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda to provide more details on the federal response during a press conference set for Tuesday, May 27.

Gonzalez previously shared with Channel 5 News tips on how the public can prepare to file for federal assistance.

"Important things are keeping receipts of everything that's been damaged that you've had to replace, keeping photographs, keeping the product around so you can show that it's been damaged and how by the flood,” Gonzalez said. “Keep everything you can."

Mayor Sepulveda said in a social media post that FEMA officials conducted a site visit, and that they’ll provide assistance to apply for help on Wednesday, May 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harlingen convention Center.

People who received damages need to first file a claim with their insurance provider and apply for assistance online.