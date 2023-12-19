Congressman Henry Cuellar announces funding for border security in Starr County

Congressman Henry Cuellar announced more money is coming to Starr County for border security. The county is getting nearly $3.5 million for those improvements.

Cuellar said it's needed to help prevent future violence along the border. The money will go towards new equipment and paying officers overtime.

Cuellar says he doesn't agree with SB4 and doesn't want that money to be used to arrest migrants.

"I assume that the sheriff and the police folks are going to use this to fight crime and not to enforce immigration. I wish that the governor would work closer with us than go so low many times," Cuellar said.

Starr County Sheriff Rene Fuentes explained how he plans to enforce SB4 in Starr County once it becomes law next year.

"We don't have any training, and that's the U.S. Border Patrol's job to do so. Like I said, we have to wait until March," Fuentes said.

More than half a million dollars of those funds will also go to the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District to help prevent school violence and build new fences and upgrade security measure at their campuses.