Connecticut man tracked down after 7 years on the run

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) - Police say a Connecticut man who fled the state in 2013 to avoid manslaughter charges in the death of his girlfriend has been apprehended in Florida. Old Saybrook police say 49-year-old John Shepard was arrested in Broward County over the weekend. Police said he was tracked down thanks to tips from the public following a story about his disappearance on WFSB-TV that aired last week. Authorities says Shepard was drunk when he rolled his Jeep while off-roading in July 2013, crushing his live-in girlfriend, Leah Coleman. Shepard left the state before police could issue a warrant.

