Conozca Sus Derechos: ¿Puede el IRS compartir información con inmigración?
En el siguiente segmento, la abogada Susana Silva nos explica en que casos el IRS puede proporcionar información personal con autoridades de inmigración.
Número de contacto: (956) 734-5086.
Para más información, visite la oficina de la abogada ubicada en 103 S.3RD St, Harlingen.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
