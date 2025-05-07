x

Conozca Sus Derechos: ¿Puede el IRS compartir información con inmigración?

4 hours 4 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, May 07 2025 May 7, 2025 May 07, 2025 5:06 PM May 07, 2025 in Noticias RGV - Conozca sus derechos

En el siguiente segmento, la abogada Susana Silva nos explica en que casos el IRS puede proporcionar información personal con autoridades de inmigración. 

Número de contacto: (956) 734-5086. 

Para más información, visite la oficina de la abogada ubicada en 103 S.3RD St, Harlingen. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

