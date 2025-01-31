x

Consulado de México en Brownsville te invita al próximo evento consular

Friday, January 31 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Judith Arrieta, cónsul de México en Brownsville, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad a participar de la próxima asamblea y consulado móvil.

Fecha:

-1 de febrero, consulado móvil.

-6 de febrero, asamblea comunitaria. 

Ubicación del consulado: 301 México BLVD F2 Brownsville 

Número de contacto: (956) 542-4431

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

