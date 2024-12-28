Consumer Reports: Checking the status of your passport

A great travel adventure starts with preparation, from ensuring your passport is ready to go to checking for travel restrictions. Consumer Reports has essential tips to help you get started and avoid last-minute headaches.

For renowned travel expert and author Rick Steves, traveling is about stepping outside your comfort zone. He calls it the best souvenir, and traveling abroad offers plenty of those moments.

Before you embark on your adventure, there’s one essential document you can’t overlook -- your passport. Consumer Reports recommends checking your passport’s expiration date before booking your trip. Some countries won’t let you in if your passport expires within six months of your travel dates. Some airlines might not let you board a plane if you don’t meet this rule.

The good news is if you need to renew, you can do it online. However, there are some requirements. Be sure to check if your current passport is or was valid for 10 years, you’re at least 25, and you are not traveling for at least 6 weeks from the date you will submit your application.

You can have someone take your photo and upload it—just be sure to follow the instructions carefully to avoid delays. And remember, no selfies!

If this is your first time applying for a passport, you must submit your application in person at a passport acceptance facility, such as a post office.

Visit the State Department’s website for travel advisories or alerts. It’s a great way to stay informed about potential safety risks at your destination.

Don’t forget to check if your travel location requires a visa.

Some medications that are legal in the U.S. may be illegal in other countries. To avoid any issues, review the regulations and required documentation with the destination's embassy ahead of your trip.

As you plan your getaway and take care of these essentials, consider setting aside part of your budget for meaningful experiences, like guided tours, to make your journey unforgettable.

Just a heads-up—Americans will soon need a new travel document to enter 30 European countries, including France and Italy. This authorization, called ETIAS, will be valid for up to three years or until your passport expires, or whichever comes first, and it could go into effect as soon as mid-next year.