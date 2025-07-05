Consumer Reports: Kitchen appliances you won't regret

Shopping for big-ticket items is tricky these days—the selection might be limited, and there are fewer sales and discounts.

If you're in the market for appliances, say a new dishwasher, refrigerator, or range—or maybe all three—Consumer Reports can help you with smart shopping strategies to help you find the right, reliable one at the best price for your budget.

Shopping for a new appliance can feel overwhelming!

But what if you could tap into the experiences of thousands of people who bought the same fridge or dishwasher?

That’s exactly what Consumer Reports offers.

In addition to our rigorous performance tests, CR surveys its members about their experiences with large appliances, such as whether they break or stop working. And it uses that data to estimate how those appliances will hold up over the first five years.

Consumer Reports surveys show LG is a solid bet for most large appliances. But reliability alone isn’t enough. In CR’s lab tests, LG’s electric smoothtop and induction ranges also earn top performance scores.

Bosch stands out among dishwashers. It not only earns high marks for reliability but also consistently aced CR’s tough dirty-dish tests.

The Bosch Bosch 300 Series SHE53C85N which costs $1,000, performs nearly as well as models that cost almost twice as much.

Refrigerators can be a bit trickier. CR’s survey shows French-door models tend to have more problems over time. More reliable and easier on your budget, bottom-freezer or top-freezer styles are often the better bet.

But if a French-door is a must-have, consider the GE GNE25JYKFS, which costs $1400, has average reliability, and solid performance at a good price.

Speaking of budgets, don’t be shy about negotiating. Consumer Reports says haggling doesn’t hurt to get the best deal.

In a separate survey, two-thirds of members who sought a discount on their major appliances were successful, saving a median of $123.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in your price range, CR recommends buying from a used appliance store or local repair shop. You can find more expert buying advice and kitchen appliance recommendations by heading to cr.org/kitchen.