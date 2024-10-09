Consumer Reports: Products to elevate your outdoor space

Warmer weather and longer days mean more time to enjoy your outdoor space, whether big or small.

The experts at Consumer Reports rounded up some top-recommended summer products and gear to freshen up your yard, deck, or patio for this year’s Fourth of July bash and beyond!

Think of your outdoor space as an extension of your home. Don't be afraid to add some fun details.

An outdoor rug adds style to your patio, deck, or balcony. But before you spend a lot of money on one, remember that it will face all that summer throws at it – intense sunshine and likely some heavy rain.

You’ll want to go for something that is made of a synthetic material like polypropylene, which is generally easier to clean and maintain, and they tend to be fade and stain-resistant.

An umbrella is a must for adding shade or dining al fresco! The budget-friendly Bluu Banyan Pro Offset Hanging Umbrella, priced at $126, is affordable, easy to assemble, and has a one-year warranty.

And the Certified International Talavera 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, which comes in several different designs, can add a pop of color to outdoor meals. The price varies.

CR recently evaluated patio coolers. These larger-capacity coolers on wheels are designed to stay outside throughout the summer season. The Cuisinart 80-quart Outdoor Cart, starting at $200, kept CR’s beverages cold and was easy to assemble and maneuver.

When the sun goes down, you can keep your yard warm and inviting with string lights from Brightech Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights, which cost $28.

CR also tested smokeless firepits, which are designed to reduce smoke, and recommends the Cuisinart Cleanburn Fire Pit, which starts at $200. It’s easy to clean and great for larger fires and a crowd.

No outdoor sanctuary is complete without music. The Ultimate Ears Hyperboom, priced at $400, is one of the better-sounding portable speakers, but is pricey.

For half the price and decent sound quality, consider the recommended SONY XG300, priced at $200.

The SONY portable speaker is water-resistant, and its rechargeable battery delivers 25 hours of battery life, so you can keep the music going. Now, all you have to do is agree on a playlist!