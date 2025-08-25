Consumer Reports: Set yourself up for breastfeeding success

Breastfeeding is often seen as something that should come naturally, but for many new moms, it can be anything but easy. In recognition of National Breastfeeding Month in August, Consumer Reports has gathered expert tips and products to help support you and make the experience more manageable for you and your baby.

Ninety-seven percent of moms seek breastfeeding support. Many parents need more hands-on help in those early days - from home visits to in-office guidance and counseling with a lactation consultant. The right products can also make a big difference, especially in the early weeks and months.

One product many parents swear by is a nursing pillow. It can make feeding more comfortable for you and your baby, but safety experts stress it must be used correctly. To reduce the risk of suffocation or injury, nursing pillows should only be used when babies are awake and supervised—never for naps or sleeping.

CR’s safety team reviewed pillows that meet the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s new safety standards, which went into effect in April. These standards require them to be firm enough not to conform to a baby’s face and wide enough not to trap the baby’s head.

These two stood out: The My Brest Friend Original Nursing Pillow and the updated Boppy nursing pillow are firm and easy to use safely.

The right breast pump can make the process easier. CR asked dozens of moms to test popular models, and these came out on top: The Motif Medical Luna Double Electric Breast Pump and Spectra S2 Plus Double Electric Breast Pump received good scores for setup and pumping. If you’re looking for a wearable pump, the Momcozy S12 Pro Wearable Breast Pump was high on CR's list. Remember that your insurance should cover the cost of a breast pump.

Some other helpful products are good nursing bras and a comfortable nursing chair. And don’t forget to stay hydrated and have snacks on hand while nursing or pumping. For more information on helpful and safe baby products, visit consumerreports.org.

Remember that breastfeeding comes with a learning curve for both you and your baby.