Consumer Reports: Stick vac warning

An urgent safety warning about two vacuums. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the vacuums can overheat, leading to injuries and fires. Consumer Reports has more on the warning and what to do now to keep you and your home safe.

The advice from the CPSC is simple: Stop using the Inse S6P Pro and Inse S6T cordless stick vacuums immediately. The vacuums–powered by lithium-ion batteries–were sold on Amazon for about $170 from May 2020 to January 2025. The warning comes after nearly two dozen reports of the vacuums igniting, melting, smoking, or overheating, with at least 10 reports of fires.

Despite the warning from the CPSC, the manufacturer has not issued an immediate product recall, which CR says is the most effective way to get unsafe products out of people’s homes. – We also think that Amazon should be held accountable for allowing these vacuums to be sold on the marketplace in the first place. So, while these two Inse vacuums no longer appear on Amazon’s website, the risk remains for consumers who have already bought these vacuums.

If you own one of these vacuums, do not throw it away with your garbage. You’ll need to follow your area's hazardous waste disposal rules to dispose of them safely.

The appeal of these Inse vacuums and other lesser-known brands is that they can cost hundreds of dollars less than vacuums from more well-known brands.

CR’s tests found the Shark Stratos IZ862H which starts at $300 is just as impressive on bare floors, getting at dirt in corners, and sucking up pet hair as cordless models that cost twice the price. But if you don’t mind being tethered to a cord, Shark’s corded stick vacuum, the Shark UltraLight PetPro HZ702, which costs $170, performs nearly as well and for a lot less money.

Even if you don’t own one of the defective cordless vacs, CR says there are important safety tips for any device with a lithium-ion battery: Store it in a cool, dry place—away from heat and direct sunlight—and always use the charger that comes with the product.