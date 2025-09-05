Consumer Reports: Toddler tower safety concerns

Toddler towers have become a must-have in many homes with young children, giving kids a boost to cook, play, and learn alongside their parents. With guard rails and other safety features designed to prevent falls, toddler towers are marketed as a safer alternative to a chair or stepstool.

But reports of kids falling out or tipping over in the towers surfaced—both to the Consumer Product Safety Commission and in online reviews.

Consumer Reports safety experts found a wide range of quality in toddler towers on the market, and safety standards have not been established yet for how they're made or tested.

So, Consumer Reports conducted its own independent tests of 16 popular models. The results, 13 of the 16 towers we looked at, failed CR’s stability test that simulates what happens when a child leans to one side of a tower or climbs up one side.

CR reached out to the manufacturers—the six who responded said their products passed internal safety tests.

The test results may sound alarming, but Consumer Reports says it's important to follow basic safety precautions when using a toddler tower.

- If you’re shopping for one, look for a strong, wide base and a heavy frame with a low center of gravity and movable parts you can’t adjust without tools.

- Avoid large cutouts or wide rails—kids can get stuck in them.

- Make sure the top guardrail is above your child's belly button while they’re standing on the tower.

- Remember to use the towers on level floors and check the screws and fasteners regularly to make sure they’re tight.

Also, when your kids can reach the kitchen counter, there’s a whole new level of danger: knives, glassware, or even a hot stove. A quick round of childproofing can help keep kitchen time fun and safe.