Consumer Reports: V-day gifts to treat yourself

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day might be a great opportunity for some self-love.

Consumer Reports has your back—and your heart covered—with some great items for yourself or a loved one on your list.

If self-care involves a cup of joe made with little effort, Consumer Reports suggests the Keurig K-Mini Plus. It’s convenient to use and comes in fun colors that will brighten your morning even before you’ve had that first sip of caffeine.

And while testers found it wasn’t especially fast, it does make a remarkably consistent cup of coffee.

No matter the season, protecting your skin from the sun is a must. And with La Roche-Posay, one of CR’s top-rated sunscreens, it can also feel luxurious.

Speaking of luxury, this splurge might be the beauty tool to rule them all: the Dyson Supersonic. This hair dryer lives up to its reputation as a luxury product.

Our testers gave it top marks for drying speed, and it’s one of the quietest models we’ve tested. It’s a favorite of our editors.

Let the self-care continue with some healthy snacking. You can upgrade movie night with the Dash popcorn maker. CR found it delivered a lighter, toastier flavor in only 2 minutes.

With popcorn in hand, you’ll be ready to snuggle up under the 15-pound weighted throw by Gravity blanket. CR liked its super-soft “micro-plush” duvet cover in colors including plum, teal, and gold.

If you’re looking for a little more luxury, a silk eye mask is the way to go. It’s going to help you catch some z’s on a plane or at home.

For some more Zen, consider treating yourself to a meditation app like Calm, Pzizz, or Headspace.