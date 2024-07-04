Consumer Reports: What to buy in July 2024

If you like saving money, July is the month for you! With the Fourth of July, Amazon Prime Day, and back-to-school sales happening this month, Consumer Reports says now is the time to find sales on just about anything.

July Fourth sales have been going on since late June, and you can expect big discounts on things like mattresses, large appliances, and summer items like grills.

Here are a few of the top discounted products Consumer Reports says to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

The Samsung top-freezer refrigerator is as low as $694 at Walmart. CR says the 28-inch fridge is excellent at keeping internal temperatures constant throughout the fridge.

Next, out with the lumpy old mattress and in with a new one to help get some ZZZ's during those hot summer nights. Casper’s The One Mattress (Queen) is now as low as $995 at Casper. The foam mattress-in-a-box aced CR’s mattress durability tests and is a great option for back sleepers.

Good sleep doesn’t stop there. With a top-rated pillow, you can feel your best as soon as you start the day. Coop Sleep Goods The Original Pillow is a CR ‘Smart Buy’ and is $75 at Amazon and Coop Sleep Goods.

Take the savings outside with a brand-new grill. The Monument Grills Mesa Grill is as low as $425 at Walmart (online only). The midsized gas grill received very good scores in CR’s tests for cooking evenness.

And mark your calendars for mid-July when the online sales heat up. Amazon Prime Day falls on July 16 and 17 this year, and we tend to see Black Friday-level prices on pretty much everything Amazon has to offer. However, you do need to be a Prime member to shop the sale.

And although it might seem early, towards the end of the month, look out for back-to-school sales. Whether you’re looking for new tech devices like a new set of headphones, a laptop, a printer, or anything you’ll need for the back-to-school season, you’ll see discounts this month.

If you’re looking for something else, CR says you can expect discounts on dishwashers, washers and dryers, home security cameras, sunscreens, and insect repellents as well.

Enjoy the summer savings all month long!