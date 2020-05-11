x

Coronavirus testing sites available in San Isidro, San Juan

By: John Paul Barajas

More coronavirus testing sites are available in San Isidro and San Juan on Monday.

Starr County will be offering coronavirus testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at the Abel N Gonzalez Community Center.

As of late last week, less than 1% of the Rio Grande Valley has been tested.

Coronavirus testing will also be available at PSJA Early College High School from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.  

A doctor’s note will not be required at both sites.

Anyone wanting to make an appointment can call 512-883-2400 or register at the Texas COVID test website.

