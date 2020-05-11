Coronavirus testing sites available in San Isidro, San Juan

More coronavirus testing sites are available in San Isidro and San Juan on Monday.

Starr County will be offering coronavirus testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at the Abel N Gonzalez Community Center.

As of late last week, less than 1% of the Rio Grande Valley has been tested.

Coronavirus testing will also be available at PSJA Early College High School from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A doctor’s note will not be required at both sites.

Anyone wanting to make an appointment can call 512-883-2400 or register at the Texas COVID test website.

