Coronavirus Updates: The Latest Closings, Cancellations and Developments

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A announced that it would temporarily close dining rooms. In a statement, the company said:

"Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you."

City of Mercedes

The city of Mercedes announced several steps designed to comply with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19:

* Mercedes Municipal Court proceeding are canceled for six weeks.

* The city Easter event is canceled.

* The city will stop disconnecting water customers for non-payment.

* The Little Nashville event is canceled.

* The Mercedes Chamber of Commerce awards banquet is canceled.

Wings Over South Texas Air Show

Naval Air Station Kingsville canceled the 2020 Wings Over South Texas air show, which had been scheduled for April 4 and April 5.

According to a statement released by the naval air station:

The potential for spreading the coronavirus, COVID-19, prompted base leadership, in consultation with Navy Region Southeast, and U.S. Fleet Forces Command to cancel the event.



“Given the restrictions being imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus, we have cancelled Wings Over South Texas 2020,” said Capt. Erik Spitzer, NAS Kingsville Commanding Officer. “I sincerely appreciate all of the hard work and planning that has taken place but the safety and good health of our base personnel and our friends and partners in the community is paramount.”



Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Director Mr. Danny Calhan said his staff will contact customers who purchased upgraded seating or chalets tickets to arrange a refund.

Roma ISD

The Roma Independent School District announced Monday that parents may choose to keep their children home from Monday, March 23, to Friday, March 27.

Children will not be penalized for truancy or lack of attendance during that time, according to the announcement, which the district posted on Facebook. Parents who keep their children home must pick up a packet of educational materials. That packet must be completed and returned when the child returns to school.

Schools will also provide meals for students who stay home. Parents may call campuses to make arrangements.

"All of these measures are temporary," according to the announcement. "However, these measures may be extended or expanded at a later date depending on the status of the spread of the virus."

Texas Onion Festival

The Weslaco Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center announced Friday that the Texas Onion Festival — which had been scheduled for March 28 — has been postponed until further notice.

"It was a difficult decision to postpone this event, however we feel it is the best way to move forward at this time," according to a statement released by the chamber. "We urge our community to continue to follow directives and guidelines from local public health officials."

La Joya ISD

The La Joya Independent School District announced Saturday that starting on March 23, all campus visitors — including parents and volunteers — would be limited to restricted areas.

"Parents will only be allowed on campus to pick up or drop off their child," according to a letter released by the district.

Starr County Jail

Starr County Sheriff Rene "Orta" Fuentes announced Monday that all inmate visitation at the Starr County jail had been suspended effective immediately.

"The suspension is to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 also known as corona virus," according to the statement. "This suspension is being taken as a precautionary measure and to follow and comply with the recommendation of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and only applies to public visitations."