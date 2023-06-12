Corte municipal de Edinburg amplía el programa de amnistía hasta el 31 de julio
La corte municipal de Edinburg ha decidido extender el programa de amnistía hasta el próximo 31 de julio. Si usted tiene una multa de tráfico pendiente o ha cometido una infracción menor de clase C, esta es una oportunidad para pagar la sanción o hacer arreglos de pago.
Para obtener más información, puede comunicarse al (956)318-8819 o al (956)289-7797.
