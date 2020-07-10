Could lack of Spanish translated information about COVID-19 be impacting the Valley?

On Tuesday, Texas hit a record of more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases and the Rio Grande Valley hasn’t been the exception.

The number of hospitalizations within two weeks has dramatically skyrocketed with more than 150 infected patients in virtually every hospital in Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

Dr. Jose Campo Maldonado, an infectious disease specialist at UT Health Rio Grande Valley, believes the area will see more hospitalizations, putting the state of the Valley’s health system in crisis.

The question experts are also asking, could part of the problem be the lack of information, particularly, for the Hispanic community?

Watch the video above for the full report.