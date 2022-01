COVID-19 cases affecting local airports

Valley International Airport in Harlingen is currently being impacted by an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Director of Aviation Marv Esterly says they’ve seen some positive cases among the staff and have had to adjust to continue operations.

Esterly says it's also affecting some of the airlines.

“As well as crew from covid-positive tests," Esterly said. "They have to move some crews around in order to make flights.”

Esterly says most of the delays and cancellations on Thursday were Southwest flights.