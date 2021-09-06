COVID-19 concerns cause woman to homeschool granddaughter

Since the return of classes in Hidalgo County a few weeks ago, the county has reported more than 900 COVID-19 infections in students and more than 300 positive cases amid staff.

While positive COVID-19 cases among Valley students continue to rise, fear of contracting the virus keeps some kids at home until other learning options become available; one Valley grandmother says despite the challenge, she plans to keep homeschooling her granddaughter.

Elizabeth Blanco says her five-year-old grandchild Violet would have started kindergarten this school year, but she's learning at home due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

According to the Texas Education Agency (TEA), COVID-19 cases have forced at least 45 school districts across the state to stop offering in-person classes temporarily.

"My biggest reason is— because of her safety. I am seeing and hearing of so many infections," Blanco said. "I just don't want my granddaughter to be a statistic."

Watch the video above for the full story.