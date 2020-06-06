COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases going up in Houston area

HOUSTON - Officials say the Houston area has begun to see a seeing a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations related to the coronavirus. The Houston Chronicle reports the upturn began two weeks ago and accelerated this week. Health officials believe people might have let their guard down and come in closer contact with others following the reopening of businesses by the state and last month’s Memorial Day weekend holiday. Meanwhile, Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough has announced he plans to step down on July 15 due to concerns over his health during the pandemic. Yarbrough says he only has one functioning lung and has been self-isolating since the coronavirus outbreak.

