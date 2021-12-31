x

COVID-19 testing taking place at Brownsville Events Center

Friday, December 31 2021
Photo credit: City of Brownsville

COVID-19 testing is available at the Brownsville Events Center on Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1. 

No appointment is needed. The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

An ID is required. Recipients are also encouraged to bring an insurance card. 

Testing will be free for those uninsured. 

