COVID-19 testing taking place at Brownsville Events Center
COVID-19 testing is available at the Brownsville Events Center on Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1.
No appointment is needed. The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
An ID is required. Recipients are also encouraged to bring an insurance card.
Testing will be free for those uninsured.
