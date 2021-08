COVID-19 testing, vaccinations taking place at Edinburg church

KRGV File photo

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will take place all under one roof in Edinburg.

St. Joseph the Worker Church in Edinburg located at 8310 Highland Avenue will have Pfizer vaccines for those 12 and older f rom 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You do not need an ID or need to be an Edinburg resident, but you will need to wear a mask.