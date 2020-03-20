COVID-19 tests pending in Willacy County, officials say

RAYMONDVILLE – There are coronavirus test results pending in Willacy County. Officials held a press conference Friday morning to address how the county is responding to the pandemic.

One person is in self-quarantine after traveling to another country impacting by COVID-19, according to Willacy County’s head medical expert, Dr. Mario Sanchez.

Dr. Sanchez also stated they’ve conducted several tests for the virus. Most of the results have come back negative, but he says more results are still pending.

City mayors from Raymondville, Lyford and San Perlita met with county leaders to discuss what steps are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They’re going to be implementing similar measures to those being taken elsewhere across the Rio Grande Valley. Mainly limiting the number of public gatherings to 10 people or less and closing public parks and adult daycares.

The regulations go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

