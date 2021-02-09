COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Edinburg on Wednesday

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in Edinburg on Wednesday.

Wristbands for the clinic will be distributed on Tuesday starting at 7 a.m. at the Richard R. Flores Stadium located at 1800 Stadium Drive on a first-come, first-served basis for those 65 years of age and older, according to a news release from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District.

Residents must bring a photo ID to obtain a wristband.

Those who obtain a wristband will receive a vaccine starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Edinburg CISD, the city of Edinburg and Hidalgo County Health Department are hosting the clinic.