COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Edinburg on Wednesday
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in Edinburg on Wednesday.
Wristbands for the clinic will be distributed on Tuesday starting at 7 a.m. at the Richard R. Flores Stadium located at 1800 Stadium Drive on a first-come, first-served basis for those 65 years of age and older, according to a news release from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District.
Residents must bring a photo ID to obtain a wristband.
Those who obtain a wristband will receive a vaccine starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Edinburg CISD, the city of Edinburg and Hidalgo County Health Department are hosting the clinic.
