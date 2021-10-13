Covid hospitalizations declining in Hidalgo County

For the first time since the pandemic began, Hidalgo County Health authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says hospitalization rates due to COVID-19 are steadily going down in Hidalgo County.

"We have seen that the hospitalizations, which is a number that I follow closely, have decreased anywhere from 40% of hospital beds to 12, 13, 15 percent of hospital beds," De. Melendez said.

Melendez said he’s seeing this decline even with the much more contagious Delta variant of the virus.

"We're in a good position right now. Certainly, not a time to stop paying attention, not a time to cry victory, but it is a time to acknowledge that we're in a good place right now, “Melendez said.

This time last week, the county reported 156 Covid hospitalizations, including 69 in intensive care. On Wednesday, those numbers fell to 126 and 55.

