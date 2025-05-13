Creating dishes with locally caught shrimp

South Texas College culinary instructor and Texas Department of Agriculture Ambassador Nadia Casaperalta makes ceviche while discussing the importance of purchasing and cooking with locally caught shrimp from the Gulf of Mexico.

With the rise of cheap, imported shrimp raised in unsustainable conditions flooding U.S. markets, this is the perfect time to highlight the pride of the Texas tide and share how sustainable, locally sourced seafood that supports Texas shrimpers and delivers unbeatable flavor to viewers.

Watch the video above for the full story.