Crews respond to vehicle rollover in Weslaco

One person was sent to the hospital for evaluation Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle collision on the eastbound frontage road in Weslaco.

Traffic was backed up near the 900 block of west IH2 eastbound frontage lanes Wednesday morning as crews responded to the crash.

One of the vehicles involved appeared to have run a stop sign leading to the frontage road, according to Weslaco police spokesperson Miguel Martinez.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled over was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, Martinez added.

No major injuries were reported.

The Weslaco Police Department asks driver to use caution on the roads as the holidays approach.