Crews to begin road reconstruction project in Weslaco

A pothole-riddled road in the Weslaco area is set to get a facelift.

Juan Garcia has been living along Mile 6 ½ and Mile 11 for 14 years, and said while his neighborhood is beautiful, the road leading to it is in bad condition.

“It’s been years since they did proper repairs,” Garcia said.

Some of the potholes in the road are nearly two feet wide, and ankle-deep.

Hidalgo County Precinct One Commissioner David Fuentes said his office is aware of the issue, and that crews will be fixing the road.

Fuentes said he's currently overseeing several projects in the precinct.

“We only have on road crew, this one road crew is in charge of all of our projects in the precinct,” Fuentes said. “

For Mile 6 ½ and Mile 11, Fuentes said crews will need to do a complete road reconstruction.

“The reason roads become necessary to be rebuilt is because they weren't taken care of and they didn't have the drainage necessary, and that's the reason we're taking longer,” Fuentes said.

Fuentes said he expects crews to be out there within the next 30 days, and completion of the project should wrap up in about five weeks.

