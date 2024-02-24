Crews working to extinguish fire at Port of Brownsville
Fire crews are still working to put out hot spots at a warehouse at the Port of Brownsville.
A fire sparked in the area Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.
Firefighters worked through the night to gain control of it, and were able to contain it Thursday morning.
Multiple fire agencies responded to the fire, and no injuries were reported.
