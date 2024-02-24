x

Crews working to extinguish fire at Port of Brownsville

2 days 1 hour 26 minutes ago Thursday, February 22 2024 Feb 22, 2024 February 22, 2024 9:09 PM February 22, 2024 in News - Local

Fire crews are still working to put out hot spots at a warehouse at the Port of Brownsville. 

A fire sparked in the area Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters worked through the night to gain control of it, and were able to contain it Thursday morning.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the fire, and no injuries were reported. 

