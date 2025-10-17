Crime victims unit offering support following murder-suicide near Donna daycare facility

A makeshift memorial of flowers and balloons marks the site of a deadly shooting where authorities said a daycare director was shot and killed outside her place of work by her estranged husband.

Nubia Bravo was shot on Wednesday afternoon outside the Neni's Childcare #2 daycare by her estranged husband, identified by the sheriff’s office as 41-year-old Saul Esquivel. According to the sheriff’s office, Esquivel then turned the gun on himself and died.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said the couple had been separated ever since the husband was caught having an affair. He referred to the incident as an act of domestic violence.

Five children, none of whom belonged to the couple, were at the daycare. They were not injured, and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit reached out to their families on Thursday to offer support.

“We went ahead and reached out as soon as we could,” Veronica Neira — the sheriff’s office crime victims liaison — said. “[We reached out to] families of the five children that were in the daycare, one of the employees that was in the daycare as well, the victim's family and the male's family as well."

Neira said the department is helping find counseling and therapy services for kids who were inside and may have heard the gunfire.

They’re offering resources — ranging from counseling, funeral assistance, daycare assistance, legal assistance and grief counseling — Neira said.

The sheriff's crime victims unit includes two deputies and two liaisons. Neira said their team is committed to long-term care

“There's no time frame, the help is always there for them,” Neira said.

Anyone needing assistance or resources is encouraged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Victims Services Unit at 956-383-8114 or email at VSU@hidalgoso.org.

Those who are victims of domestic violence are urged to contact the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

