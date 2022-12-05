Crowds gathered at South Padre Island Holiday Parade

Hundreds of people gathered for fireworks at South Padre Island Saturday night.

There was Christmas music, brightly lit boats and prizes even went out to the best decorated boats.

"This was our second annual," Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said. "Last year we were still just coming out of covid, so we weren't sure what to expect. We had a great crowd tonight, we want to thank Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus for joining us."

The event was hosted at the Sea Ranch Marina.