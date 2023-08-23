x

Cuida Tu Bolsillo: Asesor financiero provee consejos para afrontar gastos estudiantiles

Wednesday, August 23 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Cuida tu Bolsillo, regresa el asesor financiero, Mario Gutiérrez, para brindar algunos consejos y planes de ahorro para los estudiantes universitarios.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

