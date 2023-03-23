Cuida tu Bolsillo: Como identificar riesgos financieros
El analista financiero, Mario Gutierrez, nuevamente visita los estudios de Al Mediodia Valle, en esta ocasión para hablarnos de como identificar riesgos financieros en nuestras vidas.
Vea el video para la entrevista completo.
