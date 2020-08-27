Curbside voting in the valley is expected to increase

Cameron and Hidalgo County election administrators are expecting an increased requests in curb-side voting.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said they will be putting at least an additional four to six people at some polling locations to provide curb-side assistance.

"They can call the cell phone number that we have listed at each polling location," Garza said. "It calls directly to the presiding judge and the judge will come out or a clerk will come out to provide assistance.”

