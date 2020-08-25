Customs and Border Protection officers help deliver baby boy at Donna bridge

A woman went into labor Friday at the Donna bridge, where she delivered a baby boy with help from Customs and Border Protection officers.

At about 3:15 p.m. Friday, travelers told officers that a 21-year-old United States citizen was experiencing labor pains, according to a statement released by Customs and Border Protection.

Officers whisked the woman to secondary inspection and then a processing room. While they waited for an ambulance to arrive, the woman gave birth to a baby boy.

Officers and EMS personnel assisted with the delivery.

"The birth of a child is always a joyous moment and officers at the Donna International Crossing were overjoyed to be a part of such a miraculous moment," Deputy Port Director Jorge Galvan said in a statement. "I attribute the safe delivery of the baby boy to the hard work of the men and women of CBP, who daily answer the call to keep our borders secure and ensure the safety of the traveling public, including calling for EMS and rendering assistance during medical emergencies. CBP has been entrusted with safeguarding our nation’s borders, however the public’s safety is paramount for our frontline officers."