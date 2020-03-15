Customs and Border Protection seizes what appear to be fake COVID-19 tests

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized what appear to be fake COVID-19 test kits Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport.

Officers found six plastic bags, which contained vials labeled “Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)” and “Virus1 Test Kit” in a package from the United Kingdom, according to a news release from Custom and Border Protection.

Officers sent the vials to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for analysis.

“Protecting the health and safety of the American people is a top priority for CBP,” said Carlos C. Martel, the director of field operations in Los Angeles. “This significant interception, at a time when the U.S. is in the midst of a National Emergency, demonstrates our CBP officers’ vigilance and commitment to ensure dangerous goods are intercepted and not a threat to our communities and our people.”