CVS expected to receive COVID-19 vaccines for Texas long-term care facilities Monday

Last week, CVS Pharmacy began vaccinating people who live and work at long-term care facilities across the U.S. — Texas starts this process on Monday.

"We're ready to take on this next challengers we go forward in these long-term care facilities and vaccinating people who really need to be vaccinated," John Fratamico, a District Leader for CVS Health.

Fratamico said CVS Pharmacy will be partnering with over 2,000 facilities in Texas.

Only one facility in the Rio Grande Valley has partnered up with the company as of now.

