Dallas officials remove Texas Ranger statue from Love Field

DALLAS (AP) - A published account of brutal and racist chapters in the history of an elite Texas investigative agency has prompted Dallas officials to remove a statue from Love Field's passenger terminal that honored the agency. The bronze statue of a Texas Ranger, called “One Riot, One Ranger,” has been a focal point in the terminal since 1963. A new book on the Rangers, “Cult of Glory,” offered chilling details about dark chapters of the Rangers' history. Arriving amid acute racial tension aroused by the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, the book prompted officials to remove the statue Thursday.

