Dallas travels to face the Flames

By The

Associated Press



Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Calgary Flames (36-27-7, fourth in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames play the Dallas Stars. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season.

The Flames are 20-18-5 against conference opponents. Calgary has given up 35 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent chances.

The Stars are 22-12-6 in conference games. Dallas has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 29 goals and has 54 points. Dillon Dube has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars with a plus-14 in 68 games this season. John Klingberg has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Flames: Averaging 3.8 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Stars: Averaging 2.2 goals, 4.0 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: Matthew Tkachuk: out (undisclosed).

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

